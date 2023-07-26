After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .270.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Castro has had an RBI in 17 games this year (25.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 67 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 32
.282 AVG .257
.286 OBP .290
.330 SLG .337
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
14 RBI 11
26/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
