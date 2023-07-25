Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- McMahon has had a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (10.6%).
- He has scored in 42 of 94 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.262
|AVG
|.243
|.340
|OBP
|.332
|.471
|SLG
|.436
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|59/24
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.