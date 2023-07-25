On Tuesday, July 25, Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (41-59) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (40-60) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Rockies' game against the Nationals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.

Ready to place your bet?

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (42%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won 29 of 78 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.