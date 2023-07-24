Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (41-58) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) at Nationals Park on Monday, July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Rockies are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Nationals (-150). The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Jake Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Nationals have not played a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 23-46 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

