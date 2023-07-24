Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Jones (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Nationals Player Props
|Rockies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Nationals
|Rockies vs Nationals Odds
|Rockies vs Nationals Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 18.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (30.2%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.261
|AVG
|.289
|.329
|OBP
|.372
|.507
|SLG
|.487
|7
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.