Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In five of 13 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.208
|AVG
|.067
|.321
|OBP
|.067
|.333
|SLG
|.133
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (6-10) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
