The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 60.6% of his 66 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .282 AVG .247 .286 OBP .282 .330 SLG .330 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 26/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings