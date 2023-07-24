Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 60.6% of his 66 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.282
|AVG
|.247
|.286
|OBP
|.282
|.330
|SLG
|.330
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|26/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
