Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Alan Trejo (batting .150 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .234.
- Trejo has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.6% of them.
- He has homered in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (27.3%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.242
|AVG
|.227
|.262
|OBP
|.282
|.355
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (6-10) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
