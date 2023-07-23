Rockies vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 23
The Miami Marlins (53-47) take an eight-game losing run into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (39-59), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach
- Blach starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.34 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.
- He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- In 20 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.