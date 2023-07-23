The Colorado Rockies will look to C.J. Cron for continued offensive production when they square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 426 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.522 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old lefty has pitched in relief seven times already this year, but will make his first start.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Connor Seabold Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.