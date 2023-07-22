Tatjana Maria will face Rebecca Sramkova next in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals. Maria's odds to win it all at Legia Tenis & Golf are +1400, third-best in the field.

Maria at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Maria's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 4:00 AM ET), Maria will face Sramkova, after defeating Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-0 in the last round.

Maria Stats

Maria beat Tauson 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Maria has won one of her 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 24-24.

Maria is 14-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Maria has averaged 20.6 games.

On hard courts, Maria has played 29 matches over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Maria has won 65.6% of her games on serve, and 39.0% on return.

Maria has won 41.5% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 65.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

