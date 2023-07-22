Jorge Soler and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (three of those games had a spread. Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 10.8.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 35 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won 18 of its 54 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 96 opportunities.

The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 15-33 16-23 22-36 23-43 15-16

