Saturday's game features the Miami Marlins (53-46) and the Colorado Rockies (38-59) squaring off at LoanDepot park (on July 22) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-7 win for the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Johnny Cueto (0-1) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-4).

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 18 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (422 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.56 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule