On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .242.
  • In 54 of 84 games this season (64.3%) Profar has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 23 games this year (27.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.275 AVG .208
.357 OBP .285
.433 SLG .321
19 XBH 10
3 HR 4
19 RBI 15
28/20 K/BB 42/17
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cueto (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing only one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.