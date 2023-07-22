Elias Diaz -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .268.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 28 games this season (32.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .293 AVG .243 .337 OBP .304 .493 SLG .358 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 16 30/12 K/BB 40/12 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings