Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Brewers on July 22, 2023
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves meet at American Family Field on Saturday (starting at 7:15 PM ET).
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI (127 total hits). He's also swiped 44 bases.
- He has a slash line of .328/.406/.579 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 59 walks and 80 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .258/.364/.582 slash line so far this season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 101 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a .284/.372/.478 slash line on the season.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .277/.354/.450 on the season.
- Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
