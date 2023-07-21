Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (53-45) against the Colorado Rockies (37-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on July 21.
The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (5-2) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40.5%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (416 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.61 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón
|July 15
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Chase Anderson vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Jake Bird vs Hunter Brown
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Jake Irvin
