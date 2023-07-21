Friday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (53-45) against the Colorado Rockies (37-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on July 21.

The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (5-2) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (416 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.61 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule