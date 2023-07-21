Randal Grichuk is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 14 against the Yankees) he went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Grichuk has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .337 AVG .263 .395 OBP .333 .519 SLG .424 14 XBH 10 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 26/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings