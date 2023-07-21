Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 121 total home runs.

San Diego's .404 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Padres are 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

San Diego ranks 14th in runs scored with 434 (4.5 per game).

The Padres' .324 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Padres' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

San Diego has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Padres average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 90 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 376 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Lugo enters the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Lugo will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Phillies L 9-4 Away Ryan Weathers Ranger Suárez 7/16/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Seth Lugo Zack Wheeler 7/18/2023 Blue Jays W 9-1 Away Joe Musgrove Alek Manoah 7/19/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Yu Darvish José Berríos 7/20/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Away Blake Snell Chris Bassitt 7/21/2023 Tigers - Away Seth Lugo Reese Olson 7/22/2023 Tigers - Away Seth Lugo Matt Manning 7/23/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Musgrove Tarik Skubal 7/24/2023 Pirates - Home Yu Darvish Rich Hill 7/25/2023 Pirates - Home Blake Snell Rich Hill 7/26/2023 Pirates - Home Seth Lugo Johan Oviedo

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval

