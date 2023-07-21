Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kris Bryant (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .254 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (42 of 63), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 38.1% of his games this season (24 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.270
|.321
|OBP
|.344
|.392
|SLG
|.374
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.