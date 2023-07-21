C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Cron enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with three homers.
- In 65.4% of his games this year (34 of 52), Cron has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Cron has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.271
|AVG
|.232
|.317
|OBP
|.275
|.500
|SLG
|.432
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/6
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.