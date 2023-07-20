The Chicago Sky (8-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sky

Phoenix's 76.5 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 81.8 Chicago allows.

Phoenix's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Chicago has given up to its opponents.

This season, the Mercury have a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.9%) is just 0.4 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago are averaging (32.3%).

The Mercury are 3-2 in games when the team makes more than 32.3% of their three-point shots.

Chicago averages 33.5 rebounds a contest, 3.3 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mercury Recent Performance

In their past 10 games, the Mercury are putting up 75.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 76.5.

Over its previous 10 games, Phoenix is giving up 83.2 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points than its season average (84.9).

The Mercury are draining 0.6 fewer treys per game in their last 10 games (6.1) compared to their season average (6.7), and they are delivering a worse three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (31.1%) compared to their season mark (31.9%).

Mercury Injuries