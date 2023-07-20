Nigeria vs. Canada: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 20
In the opening round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 20 at 10:30 PM ET, Canada will meet Nigeria.
For this group-stage match, Canada is -327 to win and Nigeria is +858, with the draw at +419. An over/under of 3 goals (with the over at +105 and the under at -148) has been set for this game.
Canada vs. Nigeria Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 3
- Canada Moneyline: -327
- Nigeria Moneyline: 858
Canada Last World Cup Performance
In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Canada was eliminated 1-0 by Sweden. Its top scorers at the previous World Cup, with one goal apiece, were Kadeisha Buchanan and Nichelle Prince.
Nigeria Last World Cup Performance
After advancing to the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup in France, Nigeria lost to Germany 3-0. Asisat Oshoala scored a team-best one goal in the tournament.
Canada vs. Nigeria Recent Performance
- In 2022, Canada went 10-3-3 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-0-3 (-4 goal differential).
- Canada's previous match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 2-1 loss to France on April 11.
- So far this year, Nigeria is 3-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).
- Nigeria's most recent match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 3-0 win over New Zealand on April 11.
Canada Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kailen Sheridan
|28
|1
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Allysha Chapman
|34
|2
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|27
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Shelina Zadorsky
|30
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Quinn
|27
|5
|OL Reign (United States)
|Deanne Rose
|24
|6
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Julia Grosso
|22
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Jayde Riviere
|22
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Jordyn Huitema
|22
|9
|OL Reign (United States)
|Ashley Lawrence
|28
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Evelyne Viens
|26
|11
|Kristianstads DFF (Sweden)
|Christine Sinclair
|40
|12
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Sophie Schmidt
|35
|13
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Vanessa Gilles
|26
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Nichelle Prince
|28
|15
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Gabrielle Carle
|24
|16
|-
|Jessie Fleming
|25
|17
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sabrina D'Angelo
|30
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Adriana Leon
|30
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Cloe Lacasse
|30
|20
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Simi Awujo
|19
|21
|University of Southern California (United States)
|Lysianne Proulx
|24
|22
|SCU Torreense (Portugal)
|Olivia Smith
|18
|23
|-
Nigeria Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Tochukwu Oluehi
|36
|1
|-
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|25
|2
|-
|Osinachi Ohale
|31
|3
|-
|Glory Ogbonna
|24
|4
|-
|Onome Ebi
|40
|5
|-
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|29
|6
|-
|Toni Payne
|28
|7
|-
|Asisat Oshoala
|28
|8
|-
|Desire Oparanozie
|29
|9
|-
|Christy Ucheibe
|22
|10
|-
|Gift Monday
|21
|11
|-
|Uchenna Kanu
|26
|12
|-
|Deborah Abiodun
|19
|13
|-
|Oluwatosin Demehin
|21
|14
|-
|Rasheedat Ajibade
|23
|15
|-
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|22
|16
|-
|Francisca Ordega
|29
|17
|-
|Halimatu Ayinde
|28
|18
|-
|Onyi Echegini
|22
|19
|-
|Rofiat Imuran
|19
|20
|-
|Esther Okoronkwo
|26
|21
|-
|Michelle Alozie
|26
|22
|-
|Yewande Balogun
|39
|23
|-
