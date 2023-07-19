Wednesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (52-43) against the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on July 19.

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 34, or 41%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 21-44 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (415 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.63) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule