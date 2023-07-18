Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 85 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (58 of 89), with more than one hit 21 times (23.6%).
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.5% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 89 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.261
|AVG
|.247
|.339
|OBP
|.330
|.461
|SLG
|.453
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|64/19
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.