On Tuesday, July 18 at 8:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (52-42) visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (36-58) in the series opener at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The over/under is 12 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Jake Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious one time in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+115) Harold Castro 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

