MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, July 18
If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Taj Bradley and the Rays versus Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for July 18.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-2) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|SF: Webb
|CIN: Williamson
|19 (126 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (46.2 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|5.01
|9.1
|K/9
|7.3
Live Stream Giants at Reds
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-3) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Aaron Nola (8-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|MIL: Teherán
|PHI: Nola
|8 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (119 IP)
|3.64
|ERA
|4.39
|6.1
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -210
- MIL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (0-0) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Mitch Keller (9-4) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CLE: Allen
|PIT: Keller
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (117 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.31
|-
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -110
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (7-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|LAD: Grove
|BAL: Wells
|11 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (104.2 IP)
|6.89
|ERA
|3.18
|8.2
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- LAD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (8-2) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Alek Manoah (2-7) when the teams play Tuesday.
|SD: Musgrove
|TOR: Manoah
|14 (79.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (64 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|5.91
|9.0
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays
- SD Odds to Win: -130
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CHW: Giolito
|NYM: Carrasco
|19 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (61 IP)
|3.45
|ERA
|5.16
|9.4
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-5) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|ARI: Davies
|ATL: Elder
|11 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (106 IP)
|6.37
|ERA
|2.97
|7.5
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -190
- ARI Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-5) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|STL: Montgomery
|14 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (103 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.23
|11.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-10) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (3-6) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|CHC: Taillon
|19 (108.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (71.2 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|6.15
|6.1
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Bradley (5-5) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Eovaldi (10-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|TB: Bradley
|TEX: Eovaldi
|13 (61.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (117.2 IP)
|5.28
|ERA
|2.83
|11.7
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rays at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- TB Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Daniel Lynch (2-4) when the teams play Tuesday.
|DET: Skubal
|KC: Lynch
|2 (8 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47.1 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|4.18
|12.4
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- DET Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the hill as they face the Rockies on Tuesday.
|HOU: Brown
|COL: TBD
|17 (94 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.21
|ERA
|-
|10.6
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Astros at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will look to Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|NYY: Germán
|LAA: Sandoval
|17 (91.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (85.2 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|4.52
|9.0
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Angels
- NYY Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will look to Bryan Woo (1-1) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|MIN: Ober
|SEA: Woo
|14 (82.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34.2 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|3.63
|8.6
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will play the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (2-7) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|BOS: TBD
|OAK: Medina
|-
|Games/IP
|12 (59.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.34
|-
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics
- BOS Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
