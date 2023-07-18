Kris Bryant -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.
  • Bryant has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (37.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.244 AVG .270
.323 OBP .344
.378 SLG .374
8 XBH 6
4 HR 3
13 RBI 8
20/12 K/BB 25/12
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
