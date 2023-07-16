Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 84 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- McMahon has had a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 28 games this season (31.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.261
|AVG
|.247
|.337
|OBP
|.330
|.466
|SLG
|.453
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|63/18
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.85 ERA ranks ninth, 1.120 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
