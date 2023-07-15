Tommy Fleetwood is ready for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (par-70) in North Berwick, United Kingdom from July 13-16. The purse is $9,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished better than par nine times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Fleetwood has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 19 -5 279 0 14 6 6 $5.2M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 23rd.

Fleetwood made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 223 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Fleetwood will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,316 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

Fleetwood shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.55.

Fleetwood recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Fleetwood carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Fleetwood's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent competition, Fleetwood's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Fleetwood ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

