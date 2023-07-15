Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.337/.465 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has put up 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .242/.322/.373 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (4-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Schmidt has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1 at Red Sox Jun. 18 4.2 5 2 2 3 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 87 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.330/.417 on the season.

Torres will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 81 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashed .257/.347/.403 on the year.

Rizzo takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

