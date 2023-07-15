How to Watch the Rockies vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to find success Connor Seabold when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 84 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 278 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.545 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.
- Seabold has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|J.P. France
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Ross Stripling
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|L 5-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Ryan Walker
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Carlos Rodón
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
