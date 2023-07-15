Cameron Champ will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Champ at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Champ has finished under par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Champ has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Champ's average finish has been 57th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -7 277 0 8 0 2 $836,951

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The courses that Champ has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,294 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 35th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Champ shot better than 81% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Champ recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Champ carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Champ's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Champ's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Champ ended the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Champ carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Champ Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

