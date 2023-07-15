C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .246.
- In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Cron has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (19 of 48), with two or more runs six times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.232
|.310
|OBP
|.275
|.413
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|23/6
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (4-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.