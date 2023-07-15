Lucas Glover is the in the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship after two rounds of play. Glover is shooting -13 and is +250 to win.

Barbasol Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET

8:46 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +250

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -9 8 1 1st Round 2 68 -4 5 1 24th

Taylor Pendrith

Tee Time: 8:13 AM ET

8:13 AM ET Current Rank: 9th (-9)

9th (-9) Odds to Win: +1200

Pendrith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 3 0 38th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 6th

Adam Long

Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET

8:46 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-11)

2nd (-11) Odds to Win: +1200

Long Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 8th Round 2 67 -5 7 2 16th

Cody Gribble

Tee Time: 8:24 AM ET

8:24 AM ET Current Rank: 54th (-4)

54th (-4) Odds to Win: +2000

Gribble Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 2 4th Round 2 75 +3 2 5 132nd

Ryan Moore

Tee Time: 8:35 AM ET

8:35 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +2000

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 2 70 -2 6 4 52nd

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jayden Trey Schaper 5th (-10) +2200 Louis De Jager 5th (-10) +2500 Akshay Bhatia 14th (-8) +2500 Adrien Saddier 5th (-10) +2500 Troy Merritt MC () +3300 Chad Ramey 14th (-8) +3300 Niklas Norgaard Moeller 14th (-8) +3500 Cameron Champ MC () +3500 Nathan Kimsey 9th (-9) +4000 Ryan Armour 9th (-9) +5000

