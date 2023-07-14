Ezequiel Tovar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

Tovar has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.2%).

He has homered in nine games this season (10.7%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has driven home a run in 31 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (36 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .292 AVG .227 .331 OBP .259 .481 SLG .373 17 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 19 39/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

