As of December 31 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

Denver posted three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

In addition, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Josey Jewell collected two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

