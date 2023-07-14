Friday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .243 with eight doubles and five walks.

In 52.6% of his games this season (20 of 38), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 38 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .250 AVG .237 .271 OBP .274 .321 SLG .305 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 10 RBI 3 11/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings