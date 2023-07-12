The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game offensively last season (21st in NFL), and it allowed 320 yards per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Broncos won just one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver got three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Josey Jewell posted two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

