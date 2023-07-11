The Phoenix Mercury (4-14) will lean on Brittney Griner (fifth in WNBA, 19.9 points per game) to help them take down A'ja Wilson (seventh in league, 19.6) and the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 9-9-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.

Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Aces games have hit the over 10 out of 18 times this season.

In the Mercury's 17 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.