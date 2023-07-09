Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .260/.342/.473 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .245/.327/.379 slash line so far this year.

Profar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0

