LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (48-41) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (34-56) at Oracle Park on Sunday, July 9, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to win. San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

