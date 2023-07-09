Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Brittney Griner (eighth, 19.3 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (fifth, 19.8) -- face off when the Phoenix Mercury (3-14) host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily and Spectrum Sports.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, Spectrum Sports

AZFamily, Spectrum Sports Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sparks

Phoenix puts up 76.9 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 81.6 Los Angeles gives up.

Phoenix makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Mercury are 2-4 when they shoot higher than 45.6% from the field.

Phoenix's 31.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Los Angeles have shot from beyond the arc (32.3%).

The Mercury are 2-2 when they shoot better than 32.3% from distance.

Phoenix averages 29.2 rebounds a contest, 3.1 fewer rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have been putting up 74.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Phoenix has been tougher on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 85.6 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 85.9 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

The Mercury's past 10 contests have seen them make 5.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 29.8% from deep. Both numbers are down compared to their 2023 averages of 6.5 makes and 31.2%.

Mercury Injuries