On Sunday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Diaz is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 65th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (52 of 78), with multiple hits 21 times (26.9%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (29.5%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Home Away 39 GP 38 .321 AVG .236 .358 OBP .301 .545 SLG .336 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

