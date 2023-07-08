Bailey Tardy currently leads the way (-7, +1600 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open .

U.S. Women’s Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +150

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 1st Round 2 71 -1 4 3 7th

Allisen Corpuz

Tee Time: 4:36 PM ET

4:36 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +550

Corpuz Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 3rd Round 2 70 -2 4 2 3rd

Hae-Ran Ryu

Tee Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +900

Ryu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 5 2 3rd Round 2 72 E 2 2 13th

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 4:14 PM ET

4:14 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-1)

5th (-1) Odds to Win: +1100

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 5 2 3rd Round 2 74 +2 3 5 35th

Bailey Tardy

Tee Time: 4:36 PM ET

4:36 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +1600

Tardy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 2 1 3rd Round 2 68 -4 4 2 1st

U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Nasa Hataoka 5th (-1) +1600 Rose Zhang 11th (+1) +1800 Ayaka Furue 7th (E) +2200 Jiyai Shin 7th (E) +2800 In-gee Chun 7th (E) +3300 Xiyu Lin 11th (+1) +3300 Minjee Lee 11th (+1) +4000 Ruoning Yin 11th (+1) +4000 Angel Yin 7th (E) +5500 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 21st (+2) +6600

