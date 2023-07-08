Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (47-41) and the Colorado Rockies (34-55) squaring off at Oracle Park (on July 8) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Giants.
The Giants will give the ball to Ryan Walker (2-0, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-5, 6.61 ERA).
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have won in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 1-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.76 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Brendan White
|July 2
|Tigers
|L 14-9
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|L 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Bielak
|July 5
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
|July 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
