Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kris Bryant (hitting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .259 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (30.4%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Bryant has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.252
|AVG
|.266
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.374
|SLG
|.367
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/11
|K/BB
|24/10
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Walker (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw one inning against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
