The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Profar has recorded a hit in 49 of 76 games this year (64.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this year (28.9%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this year (43.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .288 AVG .200 .369 OBP .285 .455 SLG .303 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 24/19 K/BB 38/17 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings