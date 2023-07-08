Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Rockies vs Giants
|Rockies vs Giants Odds
|Rockies vs Giants Prediction
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Profar has recorded a hit in 49 of 76 games this year (64.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this year (28.9%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this year (43.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.288
|AVG
|.200
|.369
|OBP
|.285
|.455
|SLG
|.303
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|24/19
|K/BB
|38/17
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.