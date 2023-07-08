Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .276.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits nine times (15.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 59 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.308
|AVG
|.244
|.304
|OBP
|.281
|.352
|SLG
|.322
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
