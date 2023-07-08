Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), with more than one hit 17 times (20.7%).
- He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.292
|AVG
|.238
|.331
|OBP
|.272
|.481
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|19
|39/6
|K/BB
|44/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
